Prince's Former Band The Revolution Announce Spring Tour

The mini-tour will launch a year after the untimely death of the music legend. The first show will take place on April 21st at the Metro in Chicago and includes stops in Washington D.C., New York City and Philadelphia.

The group consists of Dez Dickerson, André Cymone, Bobby Z. Gayle Chapman, Matt Fink, Lisa Coleman, Brown Mark (a.k.a. Brownmark) and Wendy Melvoin, according to the Facebook listing.

The Revolution Tour Dates:

04/23 - Chicago - Metro

04/27 - Washington D.C. - The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/28 - New York - B.B. King's

04/29 - Philadelphia - Theatre of Living Arts