Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone Concerts Due To Illness

Nelson's publicist, Elaine Schock, says the singer plans to re-schedule his shows this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (February 6-8) at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in Bakersfield.

While she wouldn't give additional details on his health, Schock says he plans to make his February 16 show at a San Antonio rodeo. This marks the second time this year that Nelson has had to cancel shows because of an illness. Read more here.