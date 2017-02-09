Adakain Record New Songs With Ra's Sahaj Ticotin

The band hit the studio with producer and well-known RA frontman Sahaj Ticotin, who has produced and written music for Stitched Up Heart, Starset, and Sevendust.

The band has also revealed that they'll be using mixing guru Ben Grosse (Sevendust, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin) for the final mastering and mixdown.

Look for both songs to appear on a remastered and rereleased version of the band's 2015 self-released debut Never Coming Home which will be released in May and, feature a few well-known musical guest appearances this time around. Watch the band's "Hey Girl" video here.