Beyonce Facing $20 Million Lawsuit

A new lawsuit has reportedly been filed by the estate of rapper Messy Mya's (real name Anthony Barre) which claims Beyonce used Barre's vocals without permission according to a new report by MSNBC.

"Defendants used Mr. Barre's voice, performance and words from his copyrighted works to create the tone, mood, setting and location of the New Orleans-themed 'Formation,'" the suit reportedly states. Barre was shot and killed in 2010. Read the report here.