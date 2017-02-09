Clutch Announce Spring Tour and Plans For Earth Rocker Festival

The Maryland outfit will play seven east coast shows with Lucero and The Sword starting May 10 in Asheville, NC. "We did a whole bunch of touring in 2016," says frontman Neil Fallon. "Right now, we're cooling our heels and starting to kick around some riffs for the next record. We hope to be recording the LP come the end of the year. Where and with whom is yet TBD. At the moment though, we're really just at the beginning phase of writing and we already have a surplus of ideas.

"In other news, this Spring we will be hosting the first annual Earth Rocker Festival. It'll take place in Shiley Acres, West Virginia. We played at Shiley Acres last year and it was a real blast. Our intent is to have a really diverse bill. If all goes as planned, Earth Rocker Festival will continue as an annual event, hopefully growing in scope over the years." Read more including the dates here.