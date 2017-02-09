Cult Of Luna Featuring Julie Christmas Announce Tour

The tour will feature the band playing the entire 2016 album. She had this to say, "we never thought Mariner was going to be played live. After seeing so many far-travelling US brothers and sisters at shows across Europe, we are excited to have a chance to roar in America.

"We don't care about your color, who you snuggle with, or what you have in your back pocket. I guess what I'm trying to say is Dear America, we are coming. Be there, or we'll kill you."

The 6-date road trip is set to kick off on August 20th in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Psycho Las Vegas and will wrap up on August 25th at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

Cult Of Luna Tour Dates:

8/20 - Psycho Las Vegas (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino), Las Vegas NV

8/21 - Reggie's, Chicago IL

8/22 - Mod Club, Toronto ON

8/23 - Corona, Montreal QC

8/24 - Palladium, Worcester MA

8/25 - Gramercy Theatre, New York NY