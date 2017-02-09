Drake Receives Global Recording Artist of the Year Award

The organization says that the Canadian rapper received the award for his "worldwide success across physical and digital formats, including downloads and streams."

The top 10 list also includes Coldplay at 3, Adele at 4, Justin Bieber at 5, Twenty One Pilots at 6, Beyonce at 7, Rihanna at 8 and another late music legend Prince at no. 9.

IFPI chief executive Frances Moore said in a statement: "I'm delighted to be able to honour Drake as the IFPI Global Recording Artist 2016. Drake's phenomenal success reflects how deeply his unique sound appeals to an enormous global audience. The Global Top 10 list features a number of amazing artists, and the variety and vibrancy of their art speaks volumes about the exciting state of music today."