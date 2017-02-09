Former April Wine Star Steve Lang Dead At 67

The April Wine frontman share the sad news on Facebook. He wrote, "My dear friend Steve Lang passed away this weekend. Steve played bass with AW for years and his musicianship was exceptional.

"Steve was a very intelligent guy that used his smarts to do well in the music industry as a player/writer, and later, in the world of finance. He was a nice man, a real gentleman.

"The last conversation I had with Steve was wonderful, I'm so happy that we had the chance to have had it....My condolences go out to his family. He will sadly be missed by his friends and by fans everywhere."

Goodwyn encouraged fans to make donations to Parkinson Canada here.