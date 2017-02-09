Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Garbage and Blondie Teaming Up For Summer Tour
02-09-2017
Garbage have announced that they will be teaming up with New Wave icons Blondie to launch a coheadlining tour across North American this summer.

The Rage and Rapture Tour is scheduled to launch on July 5th at the The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA and dates have been announced through August 12th at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas. More stops are still to be revealed.

The support slot on the tour will be split with John Doe & Exene Cervenka opening the first half of the trek (7/15 through July 22nd) and Deap Vally taking over the remaining dates.

The Rage and Rapture Tour Dates:
07/05 - The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA
07/07 - Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA
07/08 - The Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas NV
07/12 - Edgefield, Troutdale, OR
07/14 - Idaho Center Amphitheatre, Nampa, ID
07/16 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO
07/18 - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, MO
07/19 - Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino, Council Bluffs, IA
07/21 - Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom, Prior Lake, MN
07/22 - Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, IL
07/25 - Artpark, Lewiston, NY
07/26 - Sony Centre For Performing Arts, Toronto, ON
07/28 - Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
07/29 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
07/30 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
08/01 - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY
08/02 - Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA
08/05 - The Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC
08/08 - Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood, FL
08/09 - Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL
08/11 - ACL Live, Austin, TX
08/12 - Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

