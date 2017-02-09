Gwar Announce New Live Dates and Postpone Gwar B-Q

They explained in a statment "Gwar are about to take on the craziest year of touring in the band's recent history, and will be destroying North America literally all year! We are still lining up dates for the year long killing spree, but don't worry Bohabs, Gwar will be coming to visit all of your little sh*thole towns, and together, we will Make America Bleed Again!

"And as a little treat for all you Bohabs, Gwar can confirm their first tour dates set for April. The Scumdogs will hit Reading, PA, Columbus, OH and will headline the Berserker Metal Fest in Detroit, MI. Tickets for all of these shows go on sale this Friday February 10th.

Gwar Tour Dates:

4/13 - Reading, PA - Reverb

4/14 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

4/15 - Detroit, MI - Berserker Fest VI @ Crofoot Ballroom