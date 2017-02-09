Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jethro Tull By Ian Anderson U.S. Dates Announced
02-09-2017
.
Jethro Tull

(TER) Jethro Tull icon Ian Anderson is returning to the United States for three rock tours in 2017; firstly, during this May and June in the Mountain States, Texas, and Oklahoma.

These concerts are Best of Jethro Tull multimedia performances billed as "Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson" and feature the regular rock band. They will take place in Albuquerque, El Paso, Sugar Land (Houston), Austin, and Durant OK.

There will be a special concert of Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater, in Morrison, Colorado, on May 26.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson will play in Australia and New Zealand during April with further tours and concerts throughout Europe, USA and South America later in the year.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson U.S. Tour Dates:
05/26: Red Rocks Amphitheater; Morrison, CO (with the Colorado Symphony)
05/27: Route 66 Casino; Legends Theatre, Albuquerque, NM
05/28: Plaza Theatre PAC; El Paso, TX
05/30: Smart Financial Centre; Sugar Land (Houston), TX
05/31: ACL Live at the Moody Theater; Austin, TX Tickets
06/01: Choctaw Casino, Choctaw Grand Theater; Durant, OK Tickets

TER submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Jethro Tull Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jethro Tull T-shirts and Posters

More Jethro Tull News

Jethro Tull Music
