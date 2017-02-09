Jethro Tull By Ian Anderson U.S. Dates Announced

These concerts are Best of Jethro Tull multimedia performances billed as "Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson" and feature the regular rock band. They will take place in Albuquerque, El Paso, Sugar Land (Houston), Austin, and Durant OK.

There will be a special concert of Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater, in Morrison, Colorado, on May 26.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson will play in Australia and New Zealand during April with further tours and concerts throughout Europe, USA and South America later in the year.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson U.S. Tour Dates:

05/26: Red Rocks Amphitheater; Morrison, CO (with the Colorado Symphony)

05/27: Route 66 Casino; Legends Theatre, Albuquerque, NM

05/28: Plaza Theatre PAC; El Paso, TX

05/30: Smart Financial Centre; Sugar Land (Houston), TX

05/31: ACL Live at the Moody Theater; Austin, TX Tickets

06/01: Choctaw Casino, Choctaw Grand Theater; Durant, OK Tickets