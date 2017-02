John Garcia Announces Coyote Unplugged Tour

Garcia will be launching the trek in support of his just release album "The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues" which hit stores on January 27th and is his very first acoustic record.

The tour will be kicking off on in Bern, Switzerland on March 14th at the ISC Club and will be wrapping up on March 27th at the L'Entrepτt in Arlon, Belgium.

Coyote Unplugged Tour Dates:

14.03. CH - Bern, ISC Club

15.03. GER - Munich, Backstage

16.03. CRO - Zagreb, Vintage Industrial Bar

17.03. SLO - Nova Gorica, Mostovna

18.03. GR - Athen, AN Club

20.03. PL - Wroclaw, Carpe Diem

21.03. PL - Warsaw, Beerokracja

22.03. DK - Kopenhagen, Loppen

24.03. NL - Hilversum, De Vorstin

25.03. GER - Bielefeld, Heimat + Hafen

26.03. NL - Breda, Mezz

27.03. B - Arlon, L'Entrepτt