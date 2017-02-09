Madonna Confirms Adoption of Twin Girls From Malawi

She confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, "I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!" See the post here.