|
Suicide Silence Singer Having Fun With New Song Backlash
.
Suicide Silence singer Eddie Hermida shrugged off the backlash from some fans over the music direction of their new single "Doris" from their forthcoming self-titled album. The band had previously advised fans that the new album would feature more clean vocals and once "Doris" was released, some fans reacted poorly to the changes, one went so far as to launch an online petition to prevent the album from being released. Hermida addressed the backlash in a new interview with clrvynt.com. "I've always exercised my singing prowess. I've just hidden behind the screams because I was afraid of losing fans, but that's just something I'm not afraid of anymore. I don't really give a f***. I've been giving fans what they've wanted for 10 years, and I've realized fans don't want you to give them what they think they want. Fans want you to be yourself. Now that I'm being myself, I've seen the reaction, and it's f***ing killer." When asked if he is having fun seeing "the ridiculous level of hatred for" the track, he laughed and responded, "Yeah, man. You look at it, and it's like someone making fun of your bright pink hair. Like, I don't have bright pink hair, but you can go ahead and think that I do, and have a good time calling me gay for it. I don't really care. It's not real, so it doesn't really affect me. "Like people saying I'm out of key, when I can literally play a piano to the notes I'm singing. [Laughs] It's not real. I don't take true offense to it. Fact is, it's real to them, and I get a lot of joy from it. I wrote a song and it creates a different reality for people. It brings their real feelings to the surface, and they start speaking about it on the internet, which, in a way, feels like a weird social experiment that's going way better than I would've ever thought. "I'm getting a cultured response by the scene. And the scene is the only people who are online - the scene-y kids who don't buy music or go to shows, just sit at home and blabber off, kind of try to dictate how bands do by their opinions. It's not real; it's all fun on the internet. Just like all the hatred for Trump on the internet - it's not doing anything and creating more buzz. I'm urging the other people who are like, "I don't understand the hate; it's good, all the people hating are idiots," like that's complaining about the complainers, which sounds even worse. I see it as fun. I see it as a big joke. The song in [and of] itself is not a joke. The song has a deep connotation for me, but it's funny to see people make memes out of it and making fun out of it." Read the full interview here.
The band had previously advised fans that the new album would feature more clean vocals and once "Doris" was released, some fans reacted poorly to the changes, one went so far as to launch an online petition to prevent the album from being released.
Hermida addressed the backlash in a new interview with clrvynt.com. "I've always exercised my singing prowess. I've just hidden behind the screams because I was afraid of losing fans, but that's just something I'm not afraid of anymore. I don't really give a f***. I've been giving fans what they've wanted for 10 years, and I've realized fans don't want you to give them what they think they want. Fans want you to be yourself. Now that I'm being myself, I've seen the reaction, and it's f***ing killer."
When asked if he is having fun seeing "the ridiculous level of hatred for" the track, he laughed and responded, "Yeah, man. You look at it, and it's like someone making fun of your bright pink hair. Like, I don't have bright pink hair, but you can go ahead and think that I do, and have a good time calling me gay for it. I don't really care. It's not real, so it doesn't really affect me.
"Like people saying I'm out of key, when I can literally play a piano to the notes I'm singing. [Laughs] It's not real. I don't take true offense to it. Fact is, it's real to them, and I get a lot of joy from it. I wrote a song and it creates a different reality for people. It brings their real feelings to the surface, and they start speaking about it on the internet, which, in a way, feels like a weird social experiment that's going way better than I would've ever thought.
"I'm getting a cultured response by the scene. And the scene is the only people who are online - the scene-y kids who don't buy music or go to shows, just sit at home and blabber off, kind of try to dictate how bands do by their opinions. It's not real; it's all fun on the internet. Just like all the hatred for Trump on the internet - it's not doing anything and creating more buzz. I'm urging the other people who are like, "I don't understand the hate; it's good, all the people hating are idiots," like that's complaining about the complainers, which sounds even worse. I see it as fun. I see it as a big joke. The song in [and of] itself is not a joke. The song has a deep connotation for me, but it's funny to see people make memes out of it and making fun out of it." Read the full interview here.
• Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery
• Eddie Van Halen Makes Dying Fan's Dream Come True
• From First To Last Reunite With Skrillex At Emo Night
• Former April Wine Star Steve Lang Dead At 67
• Spinal Tap Lawsuit Goes Beyond 11 To $400 Million
• Linkin Park Share Behind The Scenes Video For New Song
• Garbage and Blondie Teaming Up For Summer Tour
• Clutch Announce Spring Tour and Plans For Earth Rocker Festival
• John Garcia Announces Coyote Unplugged Tour
• Alice Cooper Looks Back At Wayne's World 25 Years Later
• Suicide Silence Singer Having Fun With New Song Backlash
• IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit A Big Success
• Supergroup KXM Release 'Breakout' Video
• Cult Of Luna Featuring Julie Christmas Announce Tour
• Jethro Tull By Ian Anderson U.S. Dates Announced
• Gwar Announce New Live Dates and Postpone Gwar B-Q
• Adakain Record New Songs With Ra's Sahaj Ticotin
• Black Sabbath Not Really Over Despite Farewell Tour?
• Megadeth Frontman Hints At Major Tour With Bigger Band
• Metallica To Be Joined By Lady Gaga For Grammy Performance?
• Chickenfoot Streaming New Song 'Divine Termination'
• Prince's Former Band The Revolution Announce Spring Tour
• David Bowie's Final Recordings Set For CD and Vinyl Release
• Drake Receives Global Recording Artist of the Year Award
• Prince and George Michael To Receive Special Grammy Tributes
• The Chainsmokers Preview Their New Single
• Taylor Swift Featured In Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer
• Lady Antebellum To Announce CMA Nominees This Morning
• Lady Gaga Releases 'John Wayne' Music Video
• Madonna Confirms Adoption of Twin Girls From Malawi
• The Band Perry Perform New Pop Song On The Tonight Show
• Katy Perry Launches Global Scavenger Hunt For Fans
• Celine Dion Photobombs Fan's Engagement Photos
• Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla Sign's Ellen Performance Goes Online
• Swizz Beatz Never Understood Music Was a Business
• Singled Out: Senator's Lost Again
• The Game Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer
• Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone Concerts Due To Illness
• Drake Says Young Money Reunion Might Happen This Summer
• Blake Shelton Released 'Every Time I Hear That Song' Video
• Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham Added Grammy Lineup
• Britney Spears Niece Now 'Awake and Talking' Following Accident
• Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special Unleashed
• Dr. Luke Claims Kesha Owes Him Over $1.3 Million
• Justin Bieber Does 'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen' For TV Commercial
• Madonna Adopts More Children From Malawi Despite Denials?
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.