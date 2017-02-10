Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Song

Cantrell performed "A Job To Do" with help from Tyler Bates, who also composed the score for the film. "I really dug 'John Wick' and have always admired Keanu's work," explains Cantrell. "When the opportunity arose to create a song for the second film, Tyler Bates and I wrote and recorded 'A Job To Do', a theme song for the character. Can't wait to see it!"

"Jerry and I are friends and neighbors," adds Bates. "We got together to jam and came up with the music. He's a fan of the first John Wick movie and wrote the lyrics from John Wick's introspective." here.