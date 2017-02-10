Aretha Franklin To Retire Later This Year

'I must tell you, I am retiring this year," Franklin told a Detroit TV station. The yet-untitled record will be produced by Stevie Wonder and is scheduled to be released in September. The Queen of Soul said the album will be an homage to Detroit and will feature original songs recorded in the Motor City.

"I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now," Franklin said. 'I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either." Read more here.