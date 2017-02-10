As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Released Early From Prison

The news of his release was initially revealed by former Dokken guitarist George Lynch in an interview where he also said that Lambesis has a new record and book deal. The release was later confirmed by various media outlets.

Lynch said in the interview (via Lambgoat), "He recently got out of jail. He destroyed his band. They don't have a pot to piss in now; they're all struggling. [They are] a great band. I know them very well because, actually, the guitar player was my daughter's fiancé. And, actually, the drummer [Jordan Mancino] played in another project I had ways back, Souls Of We.

"So, anyways, he's out, he's got a mega record deal, he's got a book deal, everything's lined up for him. I mean, he's gonna skate through life. Everybody else is suffering. His wife is living in fear, his children are living in fear. His band doesn't have a pot to piss in." Read more here.