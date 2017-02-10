Eve To Adam Stream New Single and Kicking Off Tour

The song comes from their forthcoming album "Odyssey" which was produced by Elvis Baskette (Alter Bridge, Tremonti Chevelle, Slash, Falling in Reverse, Trivium) and DJ Zardonic and is set to be released on February 20th. Stream the track here.

The group will be launching their supporting tour for the album and single on Saturday night (February 11th) in Orlando, Fl at The Haven and wrapping up the tour on March 12th in Knoxville at The Open Chord.

Taki Sassaris had this to say about the album and single, "Too many bands doin' the same thing really led us to the point of trying something different. ETA's sound is looking to the future, and 'Odyssey" is our first big step in that direction. In wanting to get people's attention to our evolution and survival, 'Tongue Tied' became the perfect choice for a first single. An anthem for shutting up your haters by succeeding where they thought you had failed."

Tongue Tied Tour Dates:

02/11 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

02/12 - Local 662 - St. Petersburg, FL

02/14 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

02/15 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC

02/16 - Fish Head Cantina - Baltimore, MD

02/17 - Finn's Harborside - East Greenwich, RI

02/18 - Backthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY

02/19 - The Backstage at Championship Bar - Trenton, NJ

02/22 - Whisky Warehouse - Mansfield, OH

02/23 - Diesel - Chesterfield, MI

02/24 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

02/25 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

02/26 - The Back Bar - Janesville, WI

02/28 - The Venue - Dubuque, IA

03/01 - Top Fuel Saloon - Bradiwood, IL

03/02 - Phat Headz Bar - Green Bay, WI

03/03 - Every Buddy's Bar - Chippewa Falls, WI

03/04 - The Loaded Buffalo - Mundelein, IL

03/07 - Vaudville Mews - Des Moines, IA

03/08 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

03/10 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

03/11 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

03/12 - The Open Chord - Knoxville, TN