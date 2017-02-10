Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Weighs in Beyonce Adele Grammy Battle

"I'll be watching the GRAMMYs, absolutely, on Sunday," Reynolds tells Radio.com about his upcoming evening of decadence. 'In fact, I'm calling I'm calling it 'Indulgent Night,' I'm getting all our friends together and we're basically bringing loads of cookies and donuts and Nutter Butter bars--all the stuff you loved in school--Lucky Charms--everybody's bringing just the most indulgent type food they can find."

But when it comes to rooting for fellow musicians, Reynolds honed in on this year's battle royale between Beyonce and Adele, who are going to head-to-head in the Album of the Year category. "Jay Z and Beyonce are just like--I'm pretty die-hard," says Reynolds enthusiastically. 'I go back pretty deep on their catalogs and I've met them and talked to them and they're both beautiful, incredible people so I'd probably have to root for Beyonce but I would say that obviously Adele is a force to be reckoned with and I wouldn't be mad if she won either." Read more here.