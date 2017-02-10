Porshyne Stream New Single 'Exit' Ahead Of New EP Release

Fergal Lyden (Vocals/ Guitar) had this to say about the upcoming release, "We're really happy about how the record has turned out and excited to get it out for people to listen to. Mark (producer) did an amazing job of capturing what we were aiming towards, and how representative we feel this EP is of us as a band is testament to that."

Their sound is described as a mix of Tool, Dredg, Radiohead or Karnivool. meets Queens of the Stone Age or Kyuss. Check out the new single here.