Richie Kotzen Announces New Solo Album and Tour

The tour is scheduled to get underway on April 21st at the Canyon Clubin Agoura Hills, CA and will wrap up on May 17th in Bethlehem, PA at the Musikfest Café.

Kotzen had this to say, "My real outlet is touring - playing live as much as I can, wherever I can, whenever I can. It's one of the few things you can't copy, steal, or download. It's an engaging human experience that's a give-and-take between both the performer and the audience, and there is nothing else like it on this earth."

Richie Kotzen U.S. Tour Dates:

4/21 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon Club

4/22 Pasadena, CA The Rose

4/23 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

4/25 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

4/28 Las Vegas, NV Vamp'd

4/29 Scottsdale, AZ BLK Live

5/1 Denver, CO Oriental Theatre

5/3 Moline, IA Rascal's Live

5/4 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

5/5 Westland, MI The Token Lounge

5/7 Whitesburg, KY Appalshop Theater

5/9 Pittsburgh, PA Altar Bar

5/11 New York, NY B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

5/13 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage

5/14 New Hope, PA Havana New Hope

5/17 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café

Salting Earth Tracklisting:

1. End of Earth

2. Thunder

3. Divine Power

4. I've Got You

5. My Rock

6. This Is Life

7. Make It Easy

8. Meds

9. Cannon Ball

10. Grammy