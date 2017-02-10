Sammy Hagar To Do Online Q&A Ahead Of Rock & Roll Road Trip Premiere

Set to premiere March 5 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, the 6-episode run sees Hagar drive across the US to jam with some of music's biggest names, including James Hetfield of Metallica, Toby Keith, John Mellencamp, Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Neilsen, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood.

Season two launches with a one-hour special featuring Hagar and Hetfield hosting the third annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert - the benefit concert they founded - at the Fillmore in San Fransisco, CA. Hetfield, Joe Satriani, John Mayer and Melissa Etheridge sit down to chat with the Red Rocker during the premiere episode.

"This is a different side of entertainment for me," explains Hagar in his role as TV host. "I shut up and listen now." Watch the preview clip here.