Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses

The shows were the kick off of the Australian and New Zealand leg of Guns N' Roses Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. During the first show on Feb 10th, Axl Rose introduces Young with the following: "We're gonna bring out a friend of ours. Ladies and gentlemen, Angus Young!"

Angus appeared on stage wearing jeans and a t-shirt and Rose had on an AC/DC jacket. Rose joked, "Here's something you never see," joked Rose "He didn't have his school uniform, but I'm wearing a school jacket."

They went on to perform "Whole Lotta Rosie" from 1977's "Let There Be Rock" and "Riff Raff" from 1978's "Powerage". Video of both performances can be seen here.

Young returned for the second night and GNR live streamed the performance of "Whole Lotta Rosie" via their Facebook page. Angus and the band then performed "Riff Raff". Watch the video clips here.

Guns N' Roses were also joined during the second show by Aussie hard rock legend Angry Anderson of Rose Tattoo for a performance of their classic "Nice Boys", which GNR covered on their "Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide" EP.