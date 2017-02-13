Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage

The accompanying ad was choreographed by La La Land's Mandy Moore and features exuberant dancing around a check-out station. Jepsen and Yachty's cover is faithful to the original and in behind-the-scenes footage, the commercial shoot looked like a blast.

"It was a great experience," Lil Yachty. "I got to bring my whole team out for filming so we had so much fun! It was fire." Riffing on the song's title, Jepsen surveyed the set and said, "It takes a village." Watch the video here.