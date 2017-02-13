|
Collab Helps Nicki Minaj Beat Taylor Swift Chart Record
.
(Radio.com) Nicki Minaj's appearance on Major Lazer's "Run Up" earned her an impressive chart distinction: She alone trails Aretha Franklin for most Billboard entries by a woman with 71 (Franklin has 73). Nicki had been tied with Taylor Swift at 70 until the latest chart bumped her ahead. As she celebrated the achievement on Instagram, she gave Taylor a classy shout-out. "Oh hey, Taylor," Nicki wrote. "Taylor and I were tied but thanks to you guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week, so I was able to inch past her a bit. Did u know she's a [Sagittarius] like ya girl? Her, Britney, Christina Aguilera. Yup! Love them all." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
