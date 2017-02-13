|
David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards
Late music legend David Bowie was largely ignored by the Grammy awards during his lifetime, never taking home a proper honor for any of his acclaimed work, but the awards program has now posthumously paid tribute with him dominating the rock focused awards during Sunday night's ceremonies. During his celebrated career, Bowie won only one Grammy award for "Best Short Form Video" back in 1984, according to CBS Radio. But on Sunday night he was honored with five Grammy awards, sweeping every category for which he was nominated. Although snubbed for Best Rock Album for his final studio effort "Black Star", the album ended up winning the Best Alternative Music Album award and the title track won for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. "Black Star" also won Grammys for Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Bowie collaborator on the "Black Star" Donnie McCaslin accepted the honors on his behalf. "It's an honor and a privilege to have been invited to accept this award for David," he said during the Best Rock Performance acceptance. "The course of my life, as an artist and person, changed when I met David in the summer of 2014. Working with him on Blackstar introduced me to an artistic genius, a kind man and a funny as hell guy. "In one email in the early stages of recording 'Blackstar,' he sent me the following message: 'Donny: the structure of the song is sound, but now, we need to fill a pin-like beam on the rest, like a P.I. scouting a motel room. I'm so excited I just vomited up a 1967 Mercedes!' That's how it was with him: collaborative, funny and always ready to try new things. "I'm a better artist, and a better person, for having known him."
David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards
