Gary Clark Jr. Announces New Live Album

The album is set to be released in various formats including digitally, CD and vinyl and the announcement says that it will be an authentic live recording with no overdubs.

It was captured during Clark's 2016 tour in support of his "The Story of Sonny Boy Slim" and will include two previously unreleased covers: Jimmy Reed's "Honest I Do" and Elmore James' "My Baby's Gone".

Clark had previously announced that he will be the special guest for Eric Clapton's 50th anniversary concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 19th and 20th and at The Forum outside of Los Angeles on March 25th.

The tracklisting:

Grinder

The Healing

Our Love

Cold Blooded

When My Train Pulls In

Down To Ride

You Saved Me

Shake (feat. Leon Bridges w/ Jeff Dazey)

Church I am

Honest I Do

My Baby's Gone

Numb