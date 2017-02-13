Metallica Joined By Lady Gaga For Glitchy Grammy Performance

The pairing suffered through a technical glitch by producers when James Hetfield's microphone failed to work during the first verse, forcing him to share Gaga's with her as they ploughed through the blazing track from their No. 1 album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct."

At the end of the performance, a visibly frustrated Hetfield kicked over his mic stand and threw his guitar offstage. After making headline worldwide for her Super Bowl 51 halftime show, hard rock and metal fan Gaga was thrilled to be working with one of her favorites, tweeting a photo and writing, "Gonna listen to Metallica all day and party with my friends and then play with them at the Grammy's."

Gaga even marked the occasion by getting a giant moth tattoo across her back before the appearance and sharing a photo via Instagram. Watch the performance here.