Pierce The Veil Release 'Floral & Fading' Video
02-13-2017
.
Pierce The Veil

Pierce The Veil have released a new music video for their track "Floral & Fading". The song is the group's newest single from their latest studio album "Misdaventures."

Frontman Vic Fuentes had this to say about song, "We weren't really sure what kind of song we were making when we recorded 'Floral & Fading,' It was sort of a studio experiment that ended up being one of my favorites on the album. It's a love song to my girl about ignoring all the internet hate we got when we first started dating and focusing on each other instead." Watch the video here.

The band will be hitting the road later this week for their Rest In Space headline tour of North American which will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire.

The trek is scheduled to get underway on February 17th in Eugene, OR at the McDonald Theatre and will wrap up on March 10th in Tucson, AZ at Club XS.

The band will also be appearing at several spring music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock On The Range.

Rest In Space Tour Dates:
Feb 17 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
Feb 18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Feb 20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Feb 22 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall Ballroom
Feb 23 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Centre
Feb 25 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre
Feb 26 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Feb 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
March 1 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
March 2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
March 3 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
March 5 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
March 7 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
March 9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
March 10 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

Festivals Dates:
Apr 28 - Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest
Apr 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
May 5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion
May 13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion
May 19 - 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range
May 26 - 28 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

EU/UK Dates:
June 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Power Fest
June 2-4 - Wershofen, DE - Rock Am Ring
June 2-4 -Nurnburg, DE - Rock Im Park
June 5 - Hamburg, DE - Rawk Attack
June 6 - Luxembourg, LU - The A's Mayhem
June 8 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival
June 9 - BrÃ©tigny-Sur-Orge, FR - Download Festival France
June 10 - London, UK - Download Festival
June 12 - Lyon, FR -Longlive Rock Fest
June 13 - Milan, IT - In.Fest
June 16 - Nickelsdorf, AU - Nova Rock
June 17 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Park
June 18 - Berlin, DE - Monsterbash

