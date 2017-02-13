Pierce The Veil Release 'Floral & Fading' Video

Frontman Vic Fuentes had this to say about song, "We weren't really sure what kind of song we were making when we recorded 'Floral & Fading,' It was sort of a studio experiment that ended up being one of my favorites on the album. It's a love song to my girl about ignoring all the internet hate we got when we first started dating and focusing on each other instead." Watch the video here.

The band will be hitting the road later this week for their Rest In Space headline tour of North American which will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire.

The trek is scheduled to get underway on February 17th in Eugene, OR at the McDonald Theatre and will wrap up on March 10th in Tucson, AZ at Club XS.

The band will also be appearing at several spring music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock On The Range.

Rest In Space Tour Dates:

Feb 17 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Feb 18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Feb 20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Feb 22 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall Ballroom

Feb 23 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Centre

Feb 25 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre

Feb 26 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Feb 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

March 1 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

March 2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

March 3 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

March 5 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

March 7 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

March 9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

March 10 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

Festivals Dates:

Apr 28 - Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest

Apr 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

May 13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion

May 19 - 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

May 26 - 28 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

EU/UK Dates:

June 1 - Amsterdam, NL - Power Fest

June 2-4 - Wershofen, DE - Rock Am Ring

June 2-4 -Nurnburg, DE - Rock Im Park

June 5 - Hamburg, DE - Rawk Attack

June 6 - Luxembourg, LU - The A's Mayhem

June 8 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival

June 9 - BrÃ©tigny-Sur-Orge, FR - Download Festival France

June 10 - London, UK - Download Festival

June 12 - Lyon, FR -Longlive Rock Fest

June 13 - Milan, IT - In.Fest

June 16 - Nickelsdorf, AU - Nova Rock

June 17 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Park

June 18 - Berlin, DE - Monsterbash