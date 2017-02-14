|
Ace Frehley Jams KISS Classic With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready
.
(Gibson) Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley recently wrapped up a three-week US tour with a final gig in Seattle, where he was joined onstage by one of the city's hometown heroes - Mike McCready, guitarist with Seattle grunge/alternative legends Pearl Jam. McCready guested on Frehley's performance of the KISS classic 'Cold Gin', repeating his guest appearance on Frehley's latest album, the covers set Origins Vol.1. Of course, for McCready performing live with Frehley was something he owed his much younger self. In a 2014 Rolling Stone interview, McCready said, "Ace Frehley came onstage and did it with us at Madison Square Garden a few years ago, which was a total high watermark in my life. When I was 13, I never thought in a million years that I would even talk to him; I'd probably pass out. And here I am playing with him!" Watch some fan filmed footage from the Seattle jam here and read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
