Beyonce Adds More 'Lemonade' Videos on YouTube
02-14-2017
.
Beyonce

(Radio.com) Beyonce posted two additional videos from her visual album Lemonade on YouTube. Lemonade originally aired on HBO and lived behind HBO Go and Tidal paywalls since its debut in April, with various clips made available on YouTube.

Now "Sandcastles" and "Love Drought," both of which Queen Bey performed during her Grammy medley, can be enjoyed with cinematic visuals through Bey's official account.

Beyonce may have lost the night's biggest prizes, but she earned plenty of respect in Adele's gracious acceptance speech for Album of the Year. Watch the videos here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

