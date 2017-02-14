Chickenfoot Release 'Divine Termination' Video

The clip features footage of the group performing the live debut of the tune last spring during a pair of reunion shows at Harrah's Lake Tahoe. The concerts marked the first time in years that Sammy Hagar, guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Chad Smith had regrouped to perform a full show; the outfit last toured in 2012 in support of their second album, "Chickenfoot III."

The two-disc "Best + Live" presents tracks from the group's two studio albums alongside audio from a 2009 concert in Phoenix, AZ originally only available as video on the 2010 DVD/Blu-ray "Get Your Buzz On."

"Listening to this collection of songs from the 'Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I've ever had in a band," says Hagar. "The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It's almost like visual music -- you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs." Watch the video here.