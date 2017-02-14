Dallas Toler-Wade Leaves Nile After Two Decades

Karl Sanders released the following statement about the turn of events "I would like to personally thank Dallas Toler-Wade for his many years with the band, and sincerely wish him well with his music.

"All of us in Nile are truly happy and thankful to be working with Brian. Not only is he a seriously talented Extreme Metal Guitar Shredder, but he has a great Brutal Metal voice, with a very versatile range. Brian is also a genuine , down-to-earth hard-working and motivated guy who has helped reignite and re-establish a sense of team work back into Nile.

"With the addition of Brian on guitar and vocals, the band right now seems to me a lot more like the early years of Nile- the classic Nile era when we were all functioning as a cohesive unit, in viciously brutal triple vocal attack mode. The mood in the Nile rehearsal room for the last 3 months has been focused and relaxed; with 4 positive, energized, hard working people all on the same Metal page. We simply can't wait to share what we have been working on with Metal Fans on the upcoming Overkill Tour.

"Between the addition of Brian, and Bassist / Vocalist Brad Parris now in his 2nd year in the band , this line-up is going to crush skulls. Seriously, the last time I felt this strongly about a Nile line-up - was when George Kollias joined the band."