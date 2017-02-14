Dolly Parton Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Produced by Fred Foster, Hello, I'm Dolly caught the attention of Porter Wagoner, who ultimately invited Parton to become a member of his band and appear on his popular weekly television show. These appearances led to Parton's rise to superstardom and she became a bonafide household name.

"I can't believe it's been 50 years since I did my first album," Parton recalls. "What a wonderful 50 years it has been. Thanks to my Uncle Bill Owens and Fred Foster for believing in me early on. And thanks to all the fans out there...I hope to have at least another 50 years!"

The album contained Parton's versions of three songs she wrote that had already been hits for other artists: "Put it Off Until Tomorrow" (Bill Phillips), "Fuel to the Flame" (Skeeter Davis), and "I'm In No Condition" which charted by Hank Williams Jr.