Jay Z Disses Drake On DJ Khaled's New Track 'Shining'

Although he doesn't name drop Drake, Jay Z's reference to "numbers" (aka age), "summers" and talking big seems to be a response to Drake's single "Sneakin." Drake rapped on that track, "You ain't own it right away, you had to wait on n—as/ Man, I'm only 29, have some patience with us/ Plus I never met nobody from my label, n—a/ I just pop up with the music then they pay a n—-."

It's not the first time they've traded subtle jabs. After Drake rapped, "I used to wanna be on Roc-a-Fella then I turned into Jay" on his single "Summer Sixteen," Jay Z responded when he appeared on another DJ Khaled track, "I Got the Keys." Read more here.