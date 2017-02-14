Mastodon's Brann Dailor To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

Dailor will once again be playing with The 8G Band (Seth Jabour, Eli Janney, Syd Butler, and Marnie Stern) this week. The show is broadcast on NBC at 12:35 am ET / PT & 11:35 pm CT.

The late night gig comes as Mastodon prepares to release their new studio album "Emperor Of Sand" on March 31st. The band recently revealed some making of clips that can be viewed here.