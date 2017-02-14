Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Confirm North American Stadium Tour
02-14-2017
Metallica

Big news for Metallica fans in the U.S. and Canada as the thrash legends have confirmed their plans for a North American stadium tour this summer.

Avenged Sevenfold will be along for most of the trek with the exception of the Uniondale, Boston and Quebec City stops. Volbeat will be opening at most of the dates for the first three quarters of tour with Gojira taking over the last five.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on May 10th in Baltimore, MD at the M&T Bank Stadium and will conclude on August 16th in Edmonton, AB at the Commonwealth Stadium.

This will mark Metallica's first American tour in eight years and they are hitting the road in support of the latest chart topping studio album ""Hardwired…To Self Destruct."

The band had this to say, "It was one of the worst kept secrets in the touring world and now we're here to finally make it official... yes, the WorldWired tour will be hitting the road in North America this summer for our first extended tour of the States and Canada since 2009!

"Whew... it certainly has been way too long and we are beyond excited to be visiting all of our friends in North America. We're also psyched to announce that after joining us in Minneapolis last year, Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat have graciously signed on to be the main support acts for the run."

Metallica's WorldWired North American Tour Dates:
05/10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium
05/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
05/14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
05/17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum
05/19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
05/21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival
06/4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
06/7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field
06/11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
06/14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
06/16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
06/18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
07/5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
07/7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
07/9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park
07/12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park
07/14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
07/16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
07/19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau
07/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl
08/4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
08/6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
08/9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field
08/14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
08/16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

