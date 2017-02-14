Metallica Confirm North American Stadium Tour

Avenged Sevenfold will be along for most of the trek with the exception of the Uniondale, Boston and Quebec City stops. Volbeat will be opening at most of the dates for the first three quarters of tour with Gojira taking over the last five.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on May 10th in Baltimore, MD at the M&T Bank Stadium and will conclude on August 16th in Edmonton, AB at the Commonwealth Stadium.

This will mark Metallica's first American tour in eight years and they are hitting the road in support of the latest chart topping studio album ""Hardwired…To Self Destruct."

The band had this to say, "It was one of the worst kept secrets in the touring world and now we're here to finally make it official... yes, the WorldWired tour will be hitting the road in North America this summer for our first extended tour of the States and Canada since 2009!

"Whew... it certainly has been way too long and we are beyond excited to be visiting all of our friends in North America. We're also psyched to announce that after joining us in Minneapolis last year, Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat have graciously signed on to be the main support acts for the run."

Metallica's WorldWired North American Tour Dates:

05/10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium

05/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

05/14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

05/17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum

05/19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

05/21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

06/4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

06/7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field

06/11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

06/14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

06/16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

06/18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

07/5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

07/7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

07/9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park

07/12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park

07/14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

07/16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

07/19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau

07/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl

08/4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium

08/6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

08/9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field

08/14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

08/16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium