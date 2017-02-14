Queen and Adam Lambert Add Date To Summer Tour

The group featuring the American Idol star along with Queen legends May and Roger Taylor will now be playing a second concert at the famed Hollywood Bowl on June 27th.

Tickets for the new date are set to go on sale this Friday, February 17th at noon PST. The tour will begin on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will wrap up on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.



Queen + Adam Lambert North American Tour Dates:

06/23 - Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

06/24 - Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

06/26 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

06/27 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

06/29 - San Jose, CA SAP Center

07/1 - Seattle, WA Key Arena

07/2 - Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/4 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

07/6 - Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena

07/8 - Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

07/9 - Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

07/13 - Chicago, IL United Center

07/14 - St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

07/17 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre

07/18 - Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

07/20 - Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/21 - Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

07/23 - Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

07/25 - Boston, MA TD Garden

07/26 - Newark, NJ Prudential Center

07/28 - New York, NY Barclays Center

07/30 - Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

07/31 - Washington D.C. Verizon Center

08/2 - Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

08/4 - Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

08/5 - Houston, TX Toyota Center