|
Queen and Adam Lambert Add Date To Summer Tour
.
Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they have added an additional date to their upcoming North American summer tour due to high demand. The group featuring the American Idol star along with Queen legends May and Roger Taylor will now be playing a second concert at the famed Hollywood Bowl on June 27th. Tickets for the new date are set to go on sale this Friday, February 17th at noon PST. The tour will begin on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will wrap up on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.
The group featuring the American Idol star along with Queen legends May and Roger Taylor will now be playing a second concert at the famed Hollywood Bowl on June 27th.
Tickets for the new date are set to go on sale this Friday, February 17th at noon PST. The tour will begin on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will wrap up on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.
• Ace Frehley Jams KISS Classic With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready
• Megadeth Frontman Laughs Off Grammy Master Of Puppets Snafu
• Chickenfoot Release 'Divine Termination' Video
• The Dillinger Escape Plan Cancel Dates Following Bus Crash
• Queen and Adam Lambert Add Date To Summer Tour
• Kittie's Trish Doan Dead At 31
• Boston Announce North American Tour Plans
• Dallas Toler-Wade Leaves Nile After Two Decades
• Ryan Adams Addresses Bryan Adams Controversy
• Wednesday 13 Going Nuclear For New Album 'Condolences'
• The Jesus And Mary Chain Stream New Song 'Always Sad'
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Concert Film and Live Album
• The Neal Morse Band Announce 'Morsefest' Live Release
• Mastodon's Brann Dailor To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers
• Amorphis Release Live Video Featuring Anneke van Giersbergen
• Memoriam Stream Lemmy, Bowie Death Inspired New Song
• William Control Stream New Song 'Analog Flesh In A Digital World'
• Youth In Revolt Streaming Entire New Album Online
• Singled Out: The Gitas' Magic
• Dillinger Escape Plan Tour Bus Struck By Truck, 13 Injured
• Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses
• David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards
• Metallica Joined By Lady Gaga For Glitchy Grammy Performance
• Police Shut Down Migos' Pre-Grammy Party
• Selena Gomez's New Track 'Feel Me' Leaked Online
• Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Release 'The Fighter' Video
• Jay Z Disses Drake On DJ Khaled's New Track 'Shining'
• Nick Cannon Leaving 'America's Got Talent' Over Joke Dispute
• Lana Del Rey Sings 'Tiny Dancer' With Tame Impala and More
• Beyonce Adds More 'Lemonade' Videos on YouTube
• Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley To Host ACM Awards
• Dolly Parton Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Debut Album
• Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty's Target Commercial Goes Online
• Justin Timberlake Shares 'Driving Range Goofball' Clip
• Adele's George Michael Tribute Halted For Technical Difficulties
• Drake Says 'More Life' Will Be Done In Two Weeks
• Collab Helps Nicki Minaj Beat Taylor Swift Chart Record
• Tupac Biopic Trailer Goes Online
• Britney Spears Confirms Her Niece Maddie is Home
• Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage
• Jamiroquai Streaming New Song 'Cloud 9'
• Ed Sheeran Reveals Taylor Swift Leak Prevention Secret
• Justin Timberlake and Sting To Perform At The Oscars
• Justin Moore To Play NASCAR All-Star Race concert
• Brothers Osborne Expand Pawn Shop For Reissue
• Jidenna Streams New Track 'Bambi'
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.