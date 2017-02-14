Singled Out: The Gitas' Magic

The song "Magic" was written about 7 years ago in Ukraine and it has been sitting like a demo on my computer until last year. We picked it up quickly cause the song has the same vibe as ourselves - wild and hungry beasts of sanity on a riot. The working title of the song was "Book of Life" but we've change it to Magic, cause it just sounds more Johnson. The main theme of the single is that it stands out for unity. It's a call to form together, a strong community of personalities who are not spending their lives in virtual reality trying to do what they been told by the sneaky soulless system. It's an appeal to listen to the nature and the universe, listen to you soul and make a change. I can assure you the Magic will follow!

The studio experience was fun because we got to play with different fuzz pedals, from a cigar pack fuzz to radioactive fuzz box. Unfortunately we can't name them because they contain nuclear materials. That 80's flavored backing vocals in the chorus were sung by Mela Lee, witch made the experience one to remember. This song, like the whole record was recorded and mastered at the Rattle Room with help from Jaron Luksa. We are grateful to work with talented people with positive attitude and a professional approach to music.

At the end of last year we spotted Magic Johnson--yeah the all star basketball player--and ballsy enough, we decided to talk to him. It took one question, "Hey Magic, you wanna be in our music video?" to get the giant security guard to single handedly move us out of the way. Thanx Bob, I'm sure Magic would have accepted the proposal, so revenge is the sweetest joy next to....(you know the rest) and decided to have you in our video, gracias magic j.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!