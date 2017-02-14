The Neal Morse Band Announce 'Morsefest' Live Release

The package will be offered as either 2 Blu-ray discs, or 2 DVDs with 4 CDs. Digital downloads of the music portion will be available from Radiant Records in uncompressed audio, and on iTunes. A trailer can be seen here.



In addition to The Neal Morse Band, featuring drummer Mike Portnoy, the 38 musicians on stage create a prog orchestra. Over two nights (one on each video disc) in 2015, they perform new arrangements of material from Neal Morse's career.

The two concerts span over five hours, venturing beyond the studio versions they're based on. In addition to complete performances of the Sola Scriptura and Question albums, there are songs from Spock's Beard (featuring guest Nick D'virgilio), Transatlantic, and surprises-including performances with guitar legend Phil Keaggy. Accompanied by extravagant visuals, including three video screens and live dancers, Morsefest 2015 is the most massive live release of Morse's career.



Morsefest 2015 was an epic show with epic music and epic performances! The studio albums that we played this time are two of my very favorites, and some of the additional songs that we played have never been performed before! - Randy George



In addition to both concerts, a one-hour documentary puts audiences behind the scenes for this epic event. Featuring candid moments from the band, other musicians, and crew-it's an engaging glimpse into the whirlwind staging of this event.



Sonically, outstanding audio is delivered by veteran mix engineer by Rich Mouser, who has helmed every Neal Morse, Spock's Beard, and Transatlantic studio album.

Video Disc One

1 - Intro (1:56)

2 - The Call (10:25)

3 - The Grand Experiment (7:36)

4 - Go the Way You Go (14:01)

5 - MacArthur Park (13:36)

6 - A Whole 'Nother Trip (24:14)

7 - New Jerusalem (8:33)

8 - Question Mark Intro (3:16)

9 - Temple of The Living God (6:35)

10 - Another World (2:16)

11- The Outsider ( 2:52)

12 - Sweet Elation (2:46)

13 - In the Fire (8:02)

14 - Solid As the Sun (7:57)

15 - The Glory of The Lord (3:05)

16 - Outside Looking In (5:12)

17 - 12 (7:00)

18 - Entrance (6:14)

19 - Inside His Presence (7:16)

20 - The Temple Of the Living God Reprise



Video Disc Two

1 - Intro (2:06)

2 - The Door (34:28)

3 - The Conflict My Heart (5:42)

5 - The Conclusion (17:34)

6 - Waterfall (7:56)

7 - At the End of the Day (17:07)

8 - Wind at My Back (7:02)

9 - Whirlwind Medley ( 16:37)

10 - Thank You's (7:17)



Additional[*]

Making-of Documentary (1:03)

CD 1

01 - Intro (1:56)

02 - The Call (10:25)

03 - The Grand Experiment (7:36)

04 - Go The Way You Go (14:01)

05 - MacArthur Park (13:36)

06 - A Whole Nother Trip (24:14)

07 - New Jerusalem (8:33)



CD 2

01 - Question Mark intro (3:16)

02 - Temple Of The Living God (6:35)

03 - Another World (2:16)

04 - The Outsider ( 2:52)

05 - Sweet Elation (2:46)

06 - In The Fire (8:02)

07 - Solid As The Sun (7:57)

08 - The Glory Of The Lord (3:05)

09 - Outside Looking In (5:12)

10 - 12 (7:00)

11 - Entrance (6:14)

12 - Inside His Presence (7:16)

13 - The Temple Of The Living God Reprise (1:14)



CD 3

01 - Intro (2:06)

02 - The Door (34:28)

03 - The Conflict (27:55)

04 - Heaven in My Heart (5:42)



CD 4

01 - The Conclusion (17:34)

02 - Waterfall (7:56)

03 - At the End of the Day (17:07)

04 - Wind At My Back (7:02)

05 - Whirlwind Medley ( 16:37)