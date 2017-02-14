Youth In Revolt Streaming Entire New Album Online

Frontman Tanner Allen had these comments, "This record means the world to us. We put so much effort into The Broken to convey the spectrum of emotions that we all feel while finding our place in the world. We're overwhelmed with excitement to finally release this record and we hope that everybody listening loves it as much as we do!"

Fans will be able to also catch the band on idobi Radio on The Gunz Show this Wednesday and taking over idobi's Snapchat account on Friday 2/17 for their album release day as they kick off their headlining tour with Megosh and From Under the Willow. Check out the album stream here.