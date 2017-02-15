A Fragile Tomorrow's Dom Kelly Announces Solo Album

Kelly had the following to say about the album which was produced and engineered by his brother and A Fragile Tomorrow bandmate Brendan Kelly, "I had wanted to do a solo album for a long time, but my insecurities around songwriting held me back. Finally, I decided to jump into it, and I called all the friends I ever wanted to record with and asked them to help me out."

The title was taken from a lyric in his song "I'll Whisper In Your Ear", written as a letter to his mother as she faces the realities of her terminal illness while "12" (featuring Emily Saliers from Grammy-winning duo Indigo Girls) delves into the depths of addiction, which he states is the single most important thing in his life today.

Kelly is forthright about the inner work that it took for him to craft these songs, stating "I can say that making this album has been a part of my process to face my fears."

He elaborated, "Watching my mom on her deathbed, ending a relationship with someone I loved very much, and losing my grandfather very suddenly all pushed me to reflect upon the grieving process, the meaning of life, and those existential questions we all ask ourselves. It was only fitting that Everything Is Just Enough would become the title, as it sums up the meaning behind the album as a whole."