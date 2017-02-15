Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce 25th Anniversary Event

"Who doesn't want to play the Hollywood Bowl in that beautiful setting in the hills," says band lead Brian Setzer. "When the Hollywood Bowl was conceived, all music was acoustic, so to hear a big band in this setting is ultimate.

"This venue has a nice wooden stage. It just sounds amazing. The construction of the shell overhang provides excellent acoustics. And then, of course, when the lights come on in the last song, you realize...whoa, there's 17,000 people out there!"



Setzer had also this to say about group, "The music I play in the big band is rock n' roll with a jazz influence. What keeps it fresh is the quality of the players in the band.

"Also a big part of keeping the big band fresh is the arrangements; writing the arrangement for 18-19 people is like writing a song within a song. It makes the song you might have heard many times sound new again."