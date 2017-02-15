Camila Cabello Talks Her Solo Album In New Interview

"Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually," Cabello says in a recent interview with Seventeen. "My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul."

Cabello says she harbors no hard feelings towards her former bandmates. In fact, she can't wait to hear their upcoming new music. "I'll continue to wish them all the best, and I'm happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony," she said. "I'm also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors." Read more here.