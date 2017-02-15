Future Announces Surprise Album And Tour

The rapper revealed the album news with a link to the 17-track listing on iTunes. However, Future is keeping things cryptic; not much is known about the album and the songs that have appeared on iTunes have no titles or collaboration information.

"I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon," he writes. Future was far more specific about his 2017 Nobody Safe Tour, which will also feature Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg will play select dates. See the complete summer tour dates here.