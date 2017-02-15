Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Future Announces Surprise Album And Tour
02-15-2017
.
Future

(Radio.com) Future surprised his fans on Tuesday with the news that he'll release a brand new album this Friday (Feb. 17). And he announced summer tour dates as well.

The rapper revealed the album news with a link to the 17-track listing on iTunes. However, Future is keeping things cryptic; not much is known about the album and the songs that have appeared on iTunes have no titles or collaboration information.

"I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon," he writes. Future was far more specific about his 2017 Nobody Safe Tour, which will also feature Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg will play select dates. See the complete summer tour dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Future Music, DVDs, Books and more

Future T-shirts and Posters

More Future News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Future Announces Surprise Album And Tour

Future Releases 'Poppin' Tags' Video

Future Released Two New Music Videos

Van Halen's Future Pondered By David Lee Roth 2016 In Review

David Lee Roth Reignited Doubt About Van Halen's Future 2016 In Review

Drake and Future Release New Single 'Used to This'

Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Raps Drake and Future's 'Jumpman'

Music's Future Uncertain Says Metallica's Lars Ulrich

KISS Arena Football Team's Future In Doubt

Amy Lee Hints At Evanescence's Future


More Stories for Future

Future Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Have Spinal Tap Moment Down Under- Glitch Free Metallica And Lady Gaga Performance Streaming Online- One Man Band Goes Viral With Rush Performance- more

Metallica Confirm American Stadium Tour- Ace Frehley Jams KISS Classic With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready- Megadeth Frontman Laughs Off Grammy Master Of Puppets Snafu- more

Dillinger Escape Plan Tour Bus Struck By Truck, 13 Injured- Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses- David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards- more

Page Too:
Adele Won Because Beyonce's 'Not A Singer' Says Santana- The Chainsmokers Accidently Reveal Album Details- Britney Spears Takes High Road Over Katy Perry's Insult- more

Linkin Park Announce New Song 'Heavy' Featuring Kiiara- Police Shut Down Migos' Pre-Grammy Party- Selena Gomez's New Track 'Feel Me' Leaked Online- Jay Z Disses Drake?- more

Adele's George Michael Tribute Halted For Technical Difficulties- Drake Says More Life Will Be Done In Two Weeks- Collab Helps Nicki Minaj Beat Taylor Swift Chart Record- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Have Spinal Tap Moment Down Under

Glitch Free Metallica And Lady Gaga Performance Streaming Online

One Man Band Goes Viral With Rush Performance

Dispatch Recruit Guster For Their First U.S. Tour In Five Years

Steven Adler and Nancy Wilson Lead Rock Against MS Benefit Lineup

Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Announced

Arcade Fire Announce First Major Tour In Years

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce 25th Anniversary Event

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead All-Star Southern Rock Cruise Lineup

Danger Danger, Trixter Supergroup Tokyo Motor Fist Stream New Song

Irontom Stream New Song, Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour

Ghost Against Ghost Stream New Song 'Resume'

A Fragile Tomorrow's Dom Kelly Announces Solo Album

Cathedral Ring Stream Two Songs From New Album

Hate Reveal Details For New Album 'Tremendum'

Singled Out: KidsonFire

Metallica Confirm North American Stadium Tour

Ace Frehley Jams KISS Classic With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready

Megadeth Frontman Laughs Off Grammy Master Of Puppets Snafu

Chickenfoot Release 'Divine Termination' Video

The Dillinger Escape Plan Cancel Dates Following Bus Crash

Queen and Adam Lambert Add Date To Summer Tour

Kittie's Trish Doan Dead At 31

Boston Announce North American Tour Plans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Adele Won Because Beyonce's 'Not A Singer' Says Santana

The Chainsmokers Accidently Reveal New Album Details

Britney Spears Takes High Road Over Katy Perry's Insult

George Michael Grammy Tribute Very Different Than Originally Planned

Barry Manilow Announces Three City Concert Residency

The Band Perry Announce Intimate Pop-Up Shows

MK Releases Remix Of Rihanna's 'Sex With Me'

Ed Sheeran Surprised By Success Of New Songs

Willie Nelson Releases 'A Woman's Love' Video

Chance the Rapper Announces North American Tour

D.R.A.M. Discovers His Puppet Twin In 'Cute' Video

Future Announces Surprise Album And Tour

Notorious B.I.G. Documentary In The Works

James Corden Challenges Ice Cube To 1-On-1 Basketball

Justin Bieber Grammys Absence Explained

Camila Cabello Talks Her Solo Album In New Interview

Linkin Park Announce New Song 'Heavy' Featuring Kiiara

Police Shut Down Migos' Pre-Grammy Party

Selena Gomez's New Track 'Feel Me' Leaked Online

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Release 'The Fighter' Video

Jay Z Disses Drake On DJ Khaled's New Track 'Shining'

Nick Cannon Leaving 'America's Got Talent' Over Joke Dispute

Lana Del Rey Sings 'Tiny Dancer' With Tame Impala and More

Beyonce Adds More 'Lemonade' Videos on YouTube

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.