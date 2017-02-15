Ghost Against Ghost Stream New Song 'Resume'

The new 65 minute album is set to be released in a standard version as well as an audiophile edition. Ghost Against Ghost's Christopher Bono explains the differences: "As a producer, I'm continuously exploring vintage, analogue gear and instruments contrasted with the precise benefits of modern, digital techniques and equipment.

"Simultaneously, as a composer, I see the pros and cons of the analogue-digital domains similarly to the differences found in writing and arranging for acoustic versus electronic instruments. In both cases there is a colourful beauty created when the different production styles and sound worlds are blended in unexpected ways." Listen to the new track here.