Irontom Stream New Song, Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour

The song can be streamed here and the band will be celebrating the release of the AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno produced album by joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the road for several of the rock icon's upcoming North American tour dates.

Frontman Harry Hayes had this to say about the upcoming trek, "It's difficult to measure just how much of an impact and influence they've had on us as a group. It's an unbelievable honor and we're so excited to get to open for them - they're truly a great rock and roll band."

The trek will bring things full circle for Irontom guitarist Zach Irons who received lessons from former Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante back in the day.

Zach had this to say about the forthcoming album, "We're thrilled with how the album turned out. The songs all came together to create a cool little world and we're excited for people to jump in and swim around."

Irontom Dates With The Red Hot Chili Peppers:

5/11 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

5/13 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

5/14 Columbus, OH The Schottenstein Center

5/16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

5/18 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

5/19 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

5/21 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

5/23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

5/26 Winnipeg, Canada MTS Centre

5/28 Edmonton, Canada Rogers Place

5/29 Calgary, Canada Scotiabank Saddledome