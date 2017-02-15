MK Releases Remix Of Rihanna's 'Sex With Me'

We were sent the following background details: "Over the last several months, MK has been playing the remix as an exclusive in his own sets during festivals and club nights. The reactions have been steady and consistent with everyone asking when this mix will be available. He has been delighted by the reactions across his socials.

"The remix features bouncing hi-hats and classic house keys, the original's instrumentals subtly fade in and out, whilst MK applies his signature chop chop sampling style to Rihanna's vocals. " Listen to it here.