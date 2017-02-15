Notorious B.I.G. Documentary In The Works

Biggie got his own movie, Notorious, in 2009, and a new documentary is in development: Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance will be produced by Submarine and ByStorm Films, and will stick closely to his music and its impact around the world.

Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance was announced Monday at the Berlin Film Festival, and it's an authorized documentary so getting music rights and cooperation from Biggie's estate won't be too challenging for producers. The rapper's mother Voletta Wallace expressed her excitement about the project. Read more here.