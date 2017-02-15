Steven Adler and Nancy Wilson Lead Rock Against MS Benefit Lineup

The lineup for the special event at the Los Angeles Theatre on March 25th is lead by original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler and the very first live performance of Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson's new band Roadcase Royale.

Organizers have been revealing the initial lineup over time via their official Facebook and so far the all-star concert will feature Alice in Chains' Mike Inez, Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne/Dio/Quiet Riot/Whitesnake) and his brother Robert (Hurricane). The full lineup will be revealed later today here.